Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa at his residence in Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday.

King Hamad is currently on a private visit to the UAE.

Sheikh Mohamed and King Hamad engaged in cordial discussions, emphasising the strong fraternal ties between the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain. They reaffirmed their shared commitment to further strengthening these relations for the benefit of both nations and peoples.

The talks also covered the continued progress of cooperation across various sectors, highlighting the importance of enhancing joint efforts to support development priorities in both countries, on the grounds of their fraternal bonds and shared vision to achieve the aspirations of their peoples for progress and prosperity.