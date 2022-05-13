Dubai: UAE officials today offered their condolences on the passing of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The UAE Government has declared a 40-day mourning period for the late President, who led the UAE since the passing of the UAE’s Founding Father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in 2004.
Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister for Human Resources and Emiratisation:
“Sheikh Khalifa will be remembered in history books. I extend my sincerest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to our wise leadership, the honourable Al Nahyan family and our nation on the passing of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. History will remember Sheikh Khalifa as one of the great leaders. As a proud successor and visionary leader, he followed faithfully in the footsteps of our late Founding Father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. May Allah Almighty grant him eternal peace and us, the people of UAE, compassion, patience and solace.”
Lieutenant-General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Dubai Police and Public Security:
“The heart grieves, the eyes shed tears and we mourn the departure of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed. We belong to Allah and to Allah we shall return.”
Lt General Mohammed Al Marri, Director-General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai:
“Our deepest condolences to our leaders in the UAE for the loss of a great leader who set the humanitarian culture. He left our world, but he will remain in the memory of his children who lived the prosperity march of the country. UAE today bid farewell to a leader who wrote his name in golden letters in the history of humanity. His achievements were inspired by our Founding Father late Sheikh Zayed. He made major developments in many sectors in the UAE.”
Lt Gen. Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, Commander-In-Chief of Dubai Police:
“Sheikh Khalifa was keen to continue the march of our first leaders as well as support the development and prosperity of the UAE. He was a supporter of the Arab and Islamic nations. May Allah Almighty grant him eternal peace. Surely we belong to Allah and to Allah shall we return.”
Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander–in–Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police:
“With great sadness, we mourn the death of our leader and President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. I pray to Allah Almighty to grant him peace in Paradise. Sheikh Khalifa was a dedicated leader who served and loved his people, a love they reciprocated, and we ask Allah Almighty to grant us solace and patience. He harnessed his efforts and time to ensure the comfort and happiness of his people and support the UAE’s position on the world map.”
Brigadier General Abdullah Khamis Al Hadidi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police:
“Today, the UAE, the Arab and Islamic nations, and the world at large have lost an inspiring leader who carried the banner of development and completed the process of giving and serving his people so that the letters of his name would remain shining in the hearts of all who live on this land. With great sadness and sorrow, we mourn the death of our leader, President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. May his soul rest in peace. I extend my condolences to the leadership and people of the emirates and its residents, and to the entire world, on this great loss. I pray to Allah Almighty to grant him peace in Paradise. Sheikh Khalifa died after a life full of giving and in service to his people, his homeland and the Arab and Islamic nation.”
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA:
“With deep sadness and pain, we mourn the passing away of the leader of our nation, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. May his soul rest in peace. I extend my sincere condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; Lt General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; the honourable Al Nahyan and the Al Maktoum family, the people of the UAE and the Arab and Islamic nations. We pray to Almighty Allah to bless his soul with mercy in Paradise and to bestow patience and solace on Their Highnesses the Sheikhs, the honourable Al Nahyan family, and the citizens and residents of the UAE. The late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, was an exceptional leader with a wise vision and insight. He continued the path of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and led the UAE to great achievements in all areas, ensuring its distinguished position globally. The late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan was known for his humanity and sincerity. Throughout his life, he served his people and led the UAE’s economic prosperity and sustainable development. He placed the affairs of the UAE and its citizens at the top of his priorities, providing them with decent lives. He was also keen to spread goodness and peace among all people of the world and extended a helping hand to all those in need. His legacy has become a model for unlimited giving, charitable and humanitarian work and his achievements and initiatives will remain engraved in the hearts and conscience of all the people of the world, particularly the people of UAE. We pray to Almighty Allah to bless the soul of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan with His mercy and to bestow patience and solace upon us all. We belong to Allah and to Him we will return.”