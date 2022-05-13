Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer

“With deep sadness and pain, we mourn the passing away of the leader of our nation, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. May his soul rest in peace. I extend my sincere condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; Lt General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; the honourable Al Nahyan and the Al Maktoum family, the people of the UAE and the Arab and Islamic nations. We pray to Almighty Allah to bless his soul with mercy in Paradise and to bestow patience and solace on Their Highnesses the Sheikhs, the honourable Al Nahyan family, and the citizens and residents of the UAE. The late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, was an exceptional leader with a wise vision and insight. He continued the path of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and led the UAE to great achievements in all areas, ensuring its distinguished position globally. The late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan was known for his humanity and sincerity. Throughout his life, he served his people and led the UAE’s economic prosperity and sustainable development. He placed the affairs of the UAE and its citizens at the top of his priorities, providing them with decent lives. He was also keen to spread goodness and peace among all people of the world and extended a helping hand to all those in need. His legacy has become a model for unlimited giving, charitable and humanitarian work and his achievements and initiatives will remain engraved in the hearts and conscience of all the people of the world, particularly the people of UAE. We pray to Almighty Allah to bless the soul of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan with His mercy and to bestow patience and solace upon us all. We belong to Allah and to Him we will return.”