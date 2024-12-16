As Donald Trump prepares to take office next month as President of the United States, his cabinet picks give us a clear insight into what maybe in store for his second stint in the White House. Its clear that Trump wants to rock the boat and shake things up in Washington DC.

The thread that connects all his choices is loyalty to Trump himself. More on that in a bit. Some of his choices have already run into trouble, such as his pick for Attorney General Matt Gaetz, a former Florida Congressman who faced an investigation over allegations of sexual misconduct. Gaetz had to withdraw his name.

Trump’s other picks are essentially fellow billionaires, family members, Fox News hosts and other assorted allies who have questionable credentials for the jobs that they have been tapped for. He has named Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, as the next US ambassador to France.

In his first term as President, Trump had pardoned Kushner who faced jail time for tax evasion charges and other serious offences. Trump has named billionaire Massad Boulos as his senior adviser on Middle Eastern affairs. Boulos happens to be the father-in-law of Trump’s daughter Tiffany.

The fact that Trump has chosen billionaires in key posts jars in the face of his appeal to working class voters during the campaign. According to ‘The Guardian’ newspaper, the combined worth of the billionaires in the upcoming US cabinet picks so far comes to about $340bn.

At least 11 picks for important positions are already either billionaires or about to touch that mark. This makes it the richest administration in US history. Ironic isn’t it, especially when you see how this election was fought on issues like inflation and cost of living.

Upcoming Senate confirmations

We all know the controversies surrounding Trump’s choices like Robert F Kennedy Jr for Health Secretary who is better known for his conspiracy theories about vaccines, among other things.

Whether it is Elon Musk who spent a staggering $250 mn on Trump’s campaign or Kash Patel, for FBI Director who has made no bones about prosecuting Trump’s political opponents. They all underline the saying that closeness to Trump will get you everywhere.

Kristi Noem, Trump’s choice for Homeland Security, earlier sent him a 4 foot replica of Mount Rushmore which had Trump’s face next to the American Presidents Washington, Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt and Thomas Jefferson.

Trump’s team seems to have put pressure on sceptical Republicans in the Senate to ensure that his choices don’t meet with any problems in their confirmation hearings. Like Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa who had earlier voiced concerns about former Fox News host Pete Hegseth as Pentagon chief but now appears to have softened her position. Hegseth is facing allegations of sexual misconduct. At this point, Republicans just don’t want to cross swords with Donald Trump and his grip on the party.

Critics wonder if there will be a person in the room who will have the courage to tell the President the truth, no matter how unpleasant it may be. In this current crop of cabinet picks, there is no one like that.