With a visionary team of industry veterans, Dubai is growing into an ideal investment hub with high sales and rental returns. Tranquil Infra Developers, a boutique developer that specialises in niche real estate projects, is at the forefront of reshaping Dubai’s skyline unveiling Blossom76, an epitome of true elegance with exceptional living, rising majestically in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai.

Blossom76 offers 111 residences including spacious studios, one-bedroom apartments with a study and plunge pool, and two-bedroom apartments with a laundry room, study, and a private plunge pool. Recreational amenities include a beautiful mix of kids’ play area, swimming pool with a water feature, panoramic rooftop gym, yoga space, BBQ and outdoor deck, with retail spaces on the ground floor and a lot more.

With contemporary design and premium fixtures and fittings, Blossom76 is the right blend of style and luxury. Starting at Dh595,888, this architectural marvel is designed where each residence exudes an unmatched grandeur and exquisite lifestyle for the modern cosmopolitans.

“We harness quality, innovation and sustainability to create value for investors,” says Dr Sharad Nair, Co-founder and Chairman, Tranquil Infra Developers. “We don’t just build homes; we craft lifestyles. We bring a fresh perspective to the market, blending cutting-edge design with unparalleled craftsmanship amid Dubai’s bustling cityscape. We are setting a new standard for refined living, promising boutique residences that reflect elegance, sophistication, and timeless allure.”

Co-founder and Managing Director, Aditya Khurana adds, “Tranquil Infra Developers aspires to create iconic developments that become benchmarks in the industry, known for their architectural brilliance, sustainable design, and exceptional quality. We believe in creating communities and lifestyles that embody tranquility and elegance. We offer smart and flexible investment opportunities that offer high ROI and develop properties that reflect our unwavering commitment to quality and tranquility.”

Despite economic fluctuations worldwide, experts foresee property prices in the UAE to climb a further 5-7 per cent annually in 2024 and 2025, driven by surging demand for affordable and mid-market communities that far outstrips available supply.

As a standout performer in Dubai’s real estate landscape, the current demand for off-plan properties in JVC remains robust. With an average price of Dh1,450 per square foot, JVC is an attractive investment proposition for those looking to invest in real estate that promises growth, returns, affordability, family-friendly amenities, luxury, quality, and strategic location.

Since January 2020, JVC has accounted for 10.64 per cent of overall registered sales in Dubai. Between 2012-2024 JVC apartment rents have appreciated by 188 per cent, with studios, one- and two- bed apartments fetching over 8-10 per cent return on investment with a yield of over 6.67 per cent. This indicates a favourable rental market, buoyed by strong demand from tenants attracted to the district’s family-oriented amenities and well-developed infrastructure. Tenants are gradually becoming property owners as rent prices rise due to an increase in the number of expati entering the country.

The Blossom76 show apartment is available for viewing at the experience centre located in Bay Square, building 8, Office - 107 ans 108 and is set for a strong launch, with construction scheduled to begin on January 1, 2025 and handover scheduled for the first quarter of 2027. The project is backed by a strong team, partnering with industry leaders like Emsquare Engineering Consultants for design, supervision and architecture, Adnann Contracting as contractors, and Lawyer Point for legal advisory services. Additionally, Deja Vu and Allegiance will handle the sales channels, contributing to a well-rounded and promising start for the development.

Tranquil Infra Developers will continue to explore and launch new and upcoming spectacular residential and commercial real estate projects to make its mark in UAE’s real estate landscape.