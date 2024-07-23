Dr. Al Kuwaiti underscored that this collaboration is part of a broader effort to build a sustainable cybersecurity future. The partnership with CrowdStrike has been instrumental in the swift recovery of the UAE’s digital systems from the worldwide technical outage.

He noted that the collaboration with CrowdStrike is built on three core pillars of cybersecurity. The first is “People,” through initiatives like Cyber Pulse, which have fostered a culture of cybersecurity awareness.

“Working with CrowdStrike, we have ensured that everyone in society collaborates to share best practices, addresses issues, and stays vigilant against social engineering and phishing attacks,” he said.

The second pillar is “Technology,” which utilises CrowdStrike technologies and the CSC NSoC to detect and respond to outages using AI in conjunction with various service providers and hyperscalers.

“Their unwavering support and automated analysis have enabled rapid fixes and continuous monitoring across all sectors,” Dr. Al Kuwaiti noted.

The third is “Processes”, involving CrowdStrike’s swift information flow through established robust SOPs and ConOps, which has ensured clear governance across both public and private sectors.