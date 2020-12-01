His Highness Sheikh Saud Bin Rashid Al Mualla. Image Credit: WAM

Following is the full text of his statement on the occasion:

“Under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE celebrates the 49th National Day, while working to complete the action plans for the best results within the framework of a systematic strategy that started in 1971. Our Founding Fathers had laid down the comprehensive plan for a strong federal foundation.

These seeds were sown as per the vision of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who laid the first building block of the Union. His loyal sons followed his legacy and ambitions that relied on building the human resources based on a comprehensive long-term plan supported by social cohesion and a strong will that combined heritage and modernity to achieve the hopes and aspirations of the people.

The UAE today is racing to deliver on its goals and achieve global leadership as per the highest international standards.

The Government of the UAE under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has sought to develop government performance in harmony with his vision to achieve excellence in all sectors, strengthen the economy and qualify young leaders to take their role in implementing national tasks for the next 50 years.

Alongside Expo 2020 Dubai, the World Government Summit features the largest global platform for government experiments in addition to being the largest venue through which economic plans and strategies are presented according to a modern global economic perspective.

Within the scope of the national strategy to combat the coronavirus pandemic, the state has developed plans and programmes since the outbreak of the virus, based on its vision to prioritise human health and safety.

The state was proactive in taking precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the disease, which was successful. The UAE provided aid and humanitarian assistance to many countries in the form of diagnostic devices or medical supplies for treatments. Furthermore, many legislations have been enacted to support the country’s health and economic strategy.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has supported the national strategy 2050 to push the comprehensive development and build a knowledge economy based on creativity and innovation to be the backbone for future generations to achieve the national goals.

Within the framework of technical and technological education, and artificial intelligence (AI), the state has established a special ministry for AI to upgrade the skills of Emiratis to increase productivity and improve performance in the government and private sectors, in addition to establishing scientific research centres and holding conferences and workshops that will support education and knowledge programmes, and realise the highest standards of competitiveness.

The Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), a graduate-level, research-based academic institution, which was established in 2019, also offers an array of applications in the fields of health care, education, transportation and aviation, in line with the leadership’s vision of preparing national cadres to support the country’s future direction.

Since the establishment of the Union, our valiant Armed Forces have formed a security fence for the homeland and have received great attention from our wise leadership, which enabled them to contribute to protecting the nation’s remarkable achievements. During the past years, the Armed Forces’ capabilities and potentials have been significantly developed and modernised as per the highest international standards with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

The brave UAE people contributed to protecting our national gains, preserving its lands, and actively engaging in missions outside the homeland, whether in the military or humanitarian field. Our Armed Forces have become one of the most important armies in the region.

On this spectacular national occasion, we remember with all pride and glory the honourable martyrs of the homeland who, together with their brothers contributed to the implementation of the tasks assigned to them within the Arab Coalition forces to ward off dangers from the borders of the homeland and demonstrated unrivalled competencies with courage and sacrifice.

We pray to Allah Almighty to admit our righteous martyrs to Paradise in the company of the truthful. We also value the role of their honourable families and their loyal sons to answer the call of national duty.