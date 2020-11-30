Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the awarding of “Heroes of Humanity” medals to those who have lost their lives while battling the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). The move comes has been taken upon the recommendations of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Head of the Office of “Pride of the Nation”.
The honour comes in recognition of the frontliners’ dedication and courage, and in appreciation of the great sacrifices they made to the UAE and its society.