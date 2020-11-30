Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Image Credit: Twitter

UAE leaders paid rich tributes to the heroes of the UAE on Monday, the Commemoration Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, spoke of the loyalty and respect the frontline heroes command. He wrote: "Greetings to the nation’s righteous martyrs… Greetings to the mothers of the martyrs… Greetings to the sons of our armed forces who strive to protect the soil of UAE. Our nation stands today from the north to south and from the east to west in reverence, respect and loyalty to those who put their soul on their hands and fought for us. Glory and eternity for the martyrs."

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Chairman of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi, paid tribute to the heroes of the UAE on Monday.

He tweeted: "On this day, we salute the fallen Frontline Heroes for their courage and dedication. They made the ultimate sacrifice on the frontline of defence of this country. They will remain in our hearts and inspire future generations."

"May our martyrs rest in peace. Their sacrifice remains the beacon that lights our path in difficult times. On Martyrs Day, I would like to join the nation in paying tribute to their heroism and saluting their devotion to protecting our country and our people."