How the UAE fares on the four indicators

According to the report titled “Reimagining Cooperation in a Polarised World” this year, the UAE’s score reached 0.937, advancing from last year by 0.026 points, while Switzerland, which ranked first globally, scored 0.967. The UAE’s score in the life expectancy at birth indicator reached 79.2 years, contributing to the third goal of the Sustainable Development Goals (Good Health and Well-being), adopted by the United Nations member states for the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda. The UAE’s score in the Expected Years of Schooling indicator was 17.2 years, while the Mean Years of Schooling was 12.8 years, reflecting on the fourth goal (Quality Education), while the Gross National Income per capita was $74.104.

Proven leadership

Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Knowledge Exchange, said, “Under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE government is walking with firm and ceaseless steps towards serving humanity, happiness, and welfare.”

He added, “The UAE has proven its leadership at the regional level and its global excellence in the field of human development, thanks to successful policies aimed at achieving prosperity in education, health, economy, living standards, and quality of life, and to ensure sustainable development in all areas to guarantee a promising and sustainable future for future generations.”

Hanan Mansour Ahli, Managing Director of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre, said, “The UAE aspires to be among the best performing countries in global competitiveness reports, as competitiveness has a human and societal dimension focusing on human welfare. Under the wise leadership’s directions, we are working to establish the foundations of decent life in the country to ensure the welfare of its society.”