Abu Dhabi

Over 3,000 prisoners serving various jail sentences will be released on the occasion of Ramadan after an order from President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday.

Shaikh Khalifa also pledged to settle the financial obligations of the 3,005 released prisoners in a gesture that reflects the UAE President’s keenness to provide prisoners with an opportunity to start a new life and alleviate hardships of their families.

In Sharjah, 377 inmates have been pardoned by His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah. The prisoners of various nationalities had been serving an array of sentences at Sharjah Punitive and Reformative Establishments.

Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander in Chief of Sharjah Police, thanked Shaikh Sultan for the gesture to provide pardoned prisoners an opportunity to resume normal lives as good members of society.

His Highness Shaikh Saud Bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, also ordered the release of a number of prisoners, who have demonstrated good conduct during their sentences in punitive and corrective institutions in the emirate, on the occasion of Ramadan.

The move comes as part of Shaikh Saud’s keenness to give pardoned inmates an opportunity to start a new life and ease the suffering of their families.

In Ras Al Khaimah, some 306 prisoners will soon be released from jail following the amnesty decision issued by His Highness Shaikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

Shaikh Mohammad Bin Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, has directed the Chairman of the Judiciary Council to take the necessary procedures to implement Shaikh Saud’s order and release the pardoned inmates ahead of Ramadan in coordination with Sharjah Police.