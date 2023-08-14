Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Dr Arif Alvi of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on the occasion of his country’s Independence Day today.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Alvi, and Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on the occasion.
On his account on X (formerly know as Twitter), Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid wrote: “Congratulations to Pakistan on celebrating 77 years of independence. The UAE looks forward to solidify the bridge of brotherhood and friendship between our two countries, fostering mutual respect and cooperation in every aspect of our partnership. I extend my heartful wishes for a future filled with greater aspirations and achievements.”