Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, welcomed the guests and congratulated them on the 76th anniversary of the Independence Day of Pakistan. He prayed for Pakistan's peace and prosperity and urged the community members to play their constructive role in the progress and development of Pakistan

Referring to the role of Pakistani community in UAE, the Ambassador appreciated their contribution in the development of UAE and the role they are playing in supporting the national economy and improving ties between Pakistan and the UAE. He particularly appreciated the UAE leaderships' special affiliation towards Pakistan. He said both countries are keen on further strengthening bilateral relation.

The Ambassador also expressed his pleasure to witness the first international flight to Skardu taken off from Dubai on the auspicious occasion of Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day and encouraged Pakistani community and Emiratis to visit and explore the beauty of Pakistan.

During the ceremony, children from Pakistan Community schools sang national songs with enthusiasm

In Dubai, a flag hoisting ceremony was also held at the premises of the Consulate General of Pakistan. Rahimullah Wazir, Acting Consul General of Pakistan to Dubai, hoisted the Pakistani Flag whilst the National Anthem was played. The messages of President and Prime Minister of Pakistan were read out on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Acting Consul General extended his warmest felicitations to the Pakistani community on the 76th anniversary of independence. Wazir recalled the sacrifices rendered by the forefathers under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah that led to the creation Pakistan on August 14, 1947.

The Acting Consul General commended the Pakistani community residing in UAE for playing a vital role in the progress and development of the UAE and Pakistan. He assured them of full support from the Consulate General of Pakistan and said that more community-friendly initiatives have been taken to enhance outreach and facilitation for all Pakistanis in Dubai and northern emirates.

A photo exhibition consisting of historic pictures of Pakistan movement and life of Quaid-e- Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was also arranged at the Consulate. A cake-cutting ceremony held to commemorate the Independence Day as well. The ceremony was concluded with prayers for progress, prosperity and solidarity of the country.

‘Green Pakistan’

Earlier, on Sunday night, Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD) held its Pakistan Independence Day celebrations with the community. In line with the vision of The 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) and the

UAE Year of Sustainability, the event themed ‘Green Pakistan’, also aimed to raise awareness about climate change and sustainability while commemorating Pakistan Independence Day.

PAD President Dr Faisel Ikram said: “We are grateful to the UAE authorities for giving us the opportunity to create our mini-Pakistan in the Emirates. It is an honour to host these celebrations each year with our community.”

PAD is also planning a tree plantation drive in Pakistan and in the UAE. In collaboration with the Emirates Environmental Group (EEG), the Association aims to plant 1,000 trees in the UAE, while in Pakistan, Al Khidmat Foundation and PHA (Parks and Horticulture Authority) will facilitate PAD in planting 100,000 trees. Through the support of PAD’s volunteers (Green Heroes), the Assosciation called on community members at the event to pledge their support to plant a tree.

Greetings from space

Also on Monday, Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, who is on the longest Arab mission to the International Space Station, sent his well wishes to Pakistanis, sharing a picture of the Pakistani capital Islamabad on X, formerly known as Twitter.