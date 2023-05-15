Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has discussed with General Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan, cooperation relations and ways to boost them, especially in defense and military affairs.
During a phone call, Sheikh Mohamed and General Munir explored avenues to support and strengthen the UAE-Pakistan ties to serve the common interests of both nations.
Sheikh Mohamed underscored the UAE's commitment to supporting efforts that promote harmony and stability in Pakistan, as well as fulfilling the aspirations of its people for progress and prosperity.
In response, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff expressed his gratitude and appreciation to His Highness, wishing the UAE continued development, advancement, and prosperity.