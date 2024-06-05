Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his re-election.
“I extend my sincere congratulations to my friend @NarendraModi on his re-election as Prime Minister and wish him success in leading India to further progress and growth. Our two countries enjoy a deeply rooted strategic partnership and I look forward to our continued collaboration aimed at advancing the shared development goals of our nations and our peoples,” Sheikh Mohamed posted on X.
Also on X, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, wrote: "Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi on his historic re-election for a third term. We trust that India, under his leadership, will maintain its economic progress and continue to build on his remarkable achievements of the past decade. We look forward to further strengthening our bilateral relations across all areas of cooperation for mutual benefit and prosperity."
On Wednesday, Modi’s BJP party agreed with allies to form a government after a general election, with the coalition saying it would unanimously choose Modi as the leader.