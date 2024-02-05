Dubai: The UAE has inaugurated an all-encompassing legislation platform, uaelegislation.gov.ae, comprising federal laws, decrees, bylaws, and executive decisions issued since the establishment of the UAE in 1971 to the present day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to his official X account to announce the introduction of the e-legislation portal during the Cabinet meeting on Monday.

“Today, I presided over a Cabinet meeting during which we reviewed the UAE’s overall legislative plan and had also reviewed the 2023 legislative plan, witnessing the successful completion of over 73 legislations spanning government financial, banking, educational, health and regulatory sectors, and others. This achievement, marked as the highest since the Union’s establishment, involved the collaborative efforts of 50 government teams and 1,500 specialists. Our overarching goal is to ensure that our legislation remains updated, flexible and adaptable, responsive to changes, and serves as a guarantor of the world’s best business-friendly environment,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

“We also launched today uaelegislation.gov.ae, an integrated legislation platform encompassing all federal laws, decrees, bylaws, executive regulations and decisions issued since the establishment of the UAE in 1971 until today, in both Arabic and English. It is available to the public and will be participatory where specialists and experts can express an opinion on laws in force, and submit their suggestions and observations about legislation under preparation. Our goal is to solidify government transparency, participation and interaction with the groups of society, as well as to ensure that our legal and legislative environment is among the best in the world,” the Vice President emphasised.

New index

A law enforcement index has been approved with the aim of gauging the impact of these laws and ensuring their fair and equal application to everyone.

“We approved a new government index - law enforcement index - that aims to assesses the effects of laws across all segments, encompassing investors, citizens, residents, and specialised categories. The primary aim is to gauge the impact of these laws, review them whenever needed and ensure their fair and equal application to everyone,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

“Justice is the foundation of governance, and the key tool of justice is the enforcement and equitable application of laws to all. The UAE stands as a global nation, embodying universal laws and procedures with a firmly established commitment to transparency. The rule of law remains a key priority.”

National policy

The Cabinet also approved the higher policy for science, technology and innovation, a national policy that focuses on six key areas: energy transition, health, food security, water security, technology, cybersecurity and industrialisation.

Regarding the policy, Sheikh Mohammed said: “Investing in research programmes will add to our GDP and amplify opportunities for future generations.”