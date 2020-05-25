Modi and Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Image Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished each other on the occasion of Eid.

Modi tweeted: "Conveyed Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to His Highness @MohamedBinZayed and the friendly people of UAE. Thanked him for the cooperation extended to Indian citizens in UAE. India-UAE cooperation has grown even stronger during the Covid-19 challenge."

Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed and Modi are known to share a friendly rapport. When Modi took oath of office for a second term last year, the Adnoc Group headquarters in Abu Dhabi lit up with the Prime Minister's face. Later that year, he also received the Order of Zayed, the highest civil decoration of the UAE.

Modi also spoke to his Bangladesh counterpart, Sheikh Hasina. "Spoke to PM Sheikh Hasina to wish her and the friendly people of Bangladesh a happy & Eid-ul-Fitr," tweeted Modi.