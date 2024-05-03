Abu Dhabi: The National Center of Meteorology confirmed that the spell of unstable weather in the country is over, as the severity of the situation gradually eased on Thursday evening and receded in the north and east of the country.

A series of meetings were held under the leadership of the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, with the participation of the Ministry of Interior, the National Center of Meteorology, and a group of relevant government agencies. The meetings also focused on discussing all scenarios to develop preventive and precautionary measures after studying and evaluating the conditions in the areas facing the effects of the weather condition on the country.