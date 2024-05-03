Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received condolences, for the second consecutive day, on the passing of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan from heads of state, delegations, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers, sheikhs, ministers, officials and citizens.

His Highness accepted condolences at Al Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi from King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, representing Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, along with their accompanying delegation, and HE Jassim Mohammed Al Budaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Condolences were also offered to the President by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Media Council, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, and Sheikh Majid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Condolences were further extended to His Highness by Luigi Di Maio, EU Special Envoy for Gulf Affairs, Rustam Minnikhanov, Governor of Russia's Tatarstan region, and Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi; as well as Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, National Security Advisor, and other Sheikhs and senior officials joined the President in receiving condolences.