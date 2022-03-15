Dubai: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council on Monday witnessed the opening of the World Police Summit 2022 at Dubai Exhibition Centre, at Expo 2020.

Hosted by Dubai Police, the World Police Summit hosts a dedicated exhibition along with six conferences, and five special event. With over 150 internationally renowned organisations exhibiting, the World Police Summit represents a platform for the international police community to source the latest innovations and technologies in the national security landscape.

Sheikh Hamdan toured the event’s exhibition area, which features the participation of 250 local and international exhibitors. He was briefed on the products and services on display, including the latest technologies used in crime prevention, forensic science, and policing.

Sheikh Hamdan visited the stands of a number of the participating companies, including Airbus, and Technowire, a company that specialises in safe and secure transportation solutions.

Sheikh Hamdan’s tour included the Dubai Police stand, where he was briefed about ‘Drone Box’, a platform to dispatch drones across Dubai to reduce police response time to criminal and traffic reports from over 4 minutes to one minute. He also visited the stand of the UAE’s Safe City Group, during which he was briefed about the products and services being exhibited by the company at the event.

The opening ceremony was also attended by Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan, Deputy Chief of Police and General Security in Dubai; Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary General of the Executive Council of Dubai; Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; Major General Dr. Ahmed Naser Al Raisi, Inspector-General of the Ministry of Interior & President of Interpol; Mohammad Bin Ali Koman, Secretary General of the Arab Interior Ministers’ Council; in addition to assistants of the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police and heads of participating delegations.

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri expressed his appreciation to Sheikh Mohammed for his patronage of the event. He also thanked Sheikh Hamdan for supporting the summit, which serves as a platform for the police community to exchange knowledge and expertise as well as obtain crime information, market statistics, and explore technical solutions, to enhance the security and safety requirements of cities and countries around the world.

Speaking on this occasion, Major General Dr. Ahmed Naser Al Raisi said that the current challenges facing the world require greater global solidarity to safeguard international security and combat potential risks such as terrorism and extremism.