Abu Dhabi: The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with Ecuador and Peru over the victims of the earthquake that struck the two countries, resulting in a number of casualties.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the governments and peoples of the Republic of Ecuador and the Republic of Peru, and to the families of the victims of this tragedy, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.
The US Geological Survey reported an earthquake with a magnitude of about 6.8 that was centered just off the Pacific Coast, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Guayaquil, Ecuador's second-largest city. In Peru, the earthquake was felt from its northern border with Ecuador to the central Pacific coast.
One of the victims died in Peru, while 14 others died in Ecuador, where authorities also reported that at least 126 people were injured.
In Peru, the earthquake was felt from its northern border with Ecuador to the central Pacific coast.