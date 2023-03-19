1 of 11
At least 15 people were killed, several were wounded and buildings were damaged in a powerful earthquake that shook Peru and Ecuador on Saturday, authorities said. Destroyed buildings, crushed vehicles and debris could be seen in cities such as Machala and Cuenca in Ecuador, as rescue officials rushed to lend aid and panicked residents ran into the streets.
Image Credit: AFP
Police stand by debris fallen from a building at a commercial area after an earthquake shook Machala, Ecuador, Saturday, March 18, 2023.
Image Credit: AP
Police talks to people next to the site where a car was crushed by debris after an earthquake shook Cuenca, Ecuador, Saturday, March 18, 2023.
Image Credit: AP
A police officer looks up next to a car crushed by debris after an earthquake shook Cuenca, Ecuador, Saturday, March 18, 2023
Image Credit: AP
A woman holding her baby looks at the destroyed wall of her house following an earthquake in Isla Puna, Ecuador March 18, 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters
A damaged house is pictured following an earthquake in Isla Puna, Ecuador March 18, 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters
A man removes debris from a destroyed wall of his house following an earthquake in Isla Puna, Ecuador March 18, 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters
View of debris after an earthquake in the city of Machala, Ecuador on March 18, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
Residents cry after an earthquake destroyed buildings in the city of Machala, Ecuador on March 18, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
Soldiers and firefighters work at the place where the cornice and terrace of a building located in Cuenca's historic center fell and destroyed a car, leaving one dead and one person injured, after an earthquake in Cuenca, Ecuador on March 18, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
Household belongings float in water after an earthquake shook Machala, Ecuador, Saturday, March 18, 2023. AP
Image Credit: AP