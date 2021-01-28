Cairo: The UAE ambassador to the United States said on Wednesday that the UAE anticipated a review of current policies by new President Joe Biden’s administration, welcoming joint efforts to de-escalate tensions and for renewed regional dialogue, according to a statement posted on the Embassy Twitter account.
“The UAE will work closely with the Biden administration on a comprehensive approach to Middle East peace and stability,” Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba, said in the post.
The Biden administration has temporarily paused some pending arms sales to US allies in order to review them, a State Department official said on Wednesday.