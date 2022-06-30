Abu Dhabi: The third edition of National Experts Programme (NEP) will start accepting applications from tomorrow. The programme is a launchpad for Emirati technical experts who wish to play a leading role in the transformation of future-growth sectors aligned with UAE’s national priorities.

Introduced in 2019 and held under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, NEP fosters the development of sector leaders and technical experts who will help shape the country’s future. The programme cultivates a pool of Emirati professionals recognised as outstanding performers in their field and equips them to have a transformative impact on key social and economic sectors.

Applicants to the third cohort must have at least ten years of experience, including five years in their sector, and must have contributed to strategic projects, addressing national priorities. Individuals can visit [www.uaenep.ae] to apply or for more information on what makes a successful candidate.

NEP combines mentorship by influential government and business leaders with the expertise of executive educators and sector-specific specialists from leading partner organizations around the world to instil five key mindsets for lifelong learning: Reflective, Analytical, Worldly, Collaborative, and Action.

Achieving UAE’s strategic objectives

The third edition will focus on enhancing the skills and knowledge of 15 professionals across three key clusters: Economic growth, social development, and sustainability and infrastructure. One applicant will be chosen to represent each of 15 sectors that are central to achieving the UAE’s strategic objectives.

Participants in each cohort undertake a rigorous program designed to hone their leadership skills and expertise while working on strategic projects in their sectors that address specific priorities identified by UAE leadership.

Developed in partnership with local and international academic and sector leaders, the program will enable applicants to further specialise in their chosen sectors, leverage their skills and knowledge to act decisively, and help drive the UAE’s future growth.

Participants in the third edition of NEP representing the fields of economic development; advanced sciences and research; technology and innovation; space; media and the creative industries; and tourism, retail and lifestyle will be part of the Economic Growth cluster, while Social Development will include those working in culture and heritage; education; health and well-being; community development and social services; and policy and government services. Nationals who hold roles within the sectors of environment and climate change; mobility and logistics; energy and renewables; and food and water security will join the Sustainability and Infrastructure cluster.

Charting a unique course

The eight-month programme will include collaborative activities and thought-provoking educational experiences, offering a combination of in-field work and classroom learning. With both their advisers and mentors, participants will chart a unique course that aligns with their individual professional, personal and sector-specific development needs. Combining their existing sector experience with learnings from the programme curriculum, participants will contribute to transformative projects of national impact.

Ahmed Talib Al Shamsi Commenting on the launch of the third edition, Ahmed Talib Al Shamsi, CEO of Emirates Foundation and Director of NEP, stated: “As the UAE continues its journey of positioning itself as a key global player for trade, tourism and business, the National Experts Programme provides a truly once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for aspiring Emiratis to play a central role in shaping a better future for citizens and residents by joining a unique initiative that is aligned with the UAE’s national priorities. We continue to focus on developing our leaders of tomorrow while also ensuring those leaders have deep expertise and specialisation in the sectors that are the foundation of our future economy.”

Driving positive and sustainable results