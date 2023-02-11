Fight for Home

The runner-up, K.M. Asad, a known Bangladeshi documentary photographer and photojournalist has won the international award for his body of work ‘Fight for Home’ — an eye-opening documentation of the conflict between wild elephants and human populations as the latter’s natural habitats are being mercilessly encroached upon and destroyed. He was selected by IFPA’s distinguished jury for his exceptional ability to bring attention to a pressing issue. Through his career, Asad has built a remarkable portfolio of work and has received prestigious accolades like the World Press Photo Award, UNICEF Picture Of the Year, and the New York Press Photographers Association (NPPA) Award.

(Fourth from left) Bangladeshi documentary photographer and photojournalist K.M. Asad receiving his runner up award at the Independent Freelance Photojournalist Awards (IFPA) at the Xposure International Photography Festival on Friday. Image Credit: Supplied

Organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) the USD $15,000 Award attracted a total of 214 entries from 55 countries including India, Russia, and Bangladesh in three categories, namely, Spot News, Environment, and Solutions.

The jury

The awarding ceremony was held as part of the Xposure International Photography Festival and brought together a distinguished jury of experts in the field of photojournalism. Lars Boering, Director of the European Journalism Centre and a distinguished jury member, praised the courage and bravery of the winners, acknowledging their contribution to the spirit of photojournalism. He noted that the IFPA serves as a platform for photojournalists to be recognised and appreciated for the exceptional news stories they bring to the world’s attention.

The other shortlisted nominees for this edition of IFPA include Alejandro Martinez Velez for ‘Desolation’, Laetitia Vancon for ‘Tribute To Odessa’, and Nicole Tung for ‘War In Ukraine’.

The award