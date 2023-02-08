Sharjah: Xposure, billed as the world’s largest photography festival, is set to open its doors in Sharjah tomorrow (February 9).
With free admission to most of the event’s attractions, it has already received “thousands” of visitor registrations, organisers said.
Organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) till February 15, the week-long event brings together top photographers, filmmakers, curators, and industry professionals from around the world to Expo Centre Sharjah.
The festival showcases the work of over 100 of the world’s best photographers and filmmakers and provides a platform for practitioners to connect and communicate with each other.
Diverse genres
The diverse range of genres featured at the event include commercial, art, fashion, architectural, sports, space, drone, culture and storytelling, travel and landscape, photojournalism, portraiture, short film and moving images, and street photography.
Through 68 exhibitions, 41 seminars and discussions, 53 workshops, and new activations on Stage X, Xposure this year also features a Conservation Summit, photo fair, equipment trade show, book signings, and an awards ceremony.