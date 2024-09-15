Contract duration

It explained that the new Executive Regulations of the Government Human Resources Law have specified the duration of the employment contract to be a maximum of three years, which is renewable, as decided by the employer, with the exception of the temporary contract (whose duration is less than one year).

The authority confirmed, in response to questions and inquiries, that the application of the unified employment contract model does not affect the rights of current employees.

Probation period

The unified contract includes a number of provisions, most notably that the probation period is six months, extendable for a similar period if the employee’s performance is low, and all employees are subject to it regardless of their job grades.

The Council of Ministers may exempt or reduce this period only for those appointed to the rank of Undersecretary or Director-General or those in similar positions in federal entities.

Flexible work modes

FAHR pointed out that the executive regulations of the Government Human Resources Law has included the “flexible work” employment system to the current employment systems, which includes the “full-time” system for working for a single federal entity for all daily working hours throughout official working days, whether from the workplace, remotely, or a hybrid work pattern, based on the employment contract or what is agreed upon between the federal entity and the employee.

Meanwhile the “part-time” system means working for a federal entity for a specific number of working hours or days set for work, whether from the workplace, remotely, or a hybrid work pattern, based on the employment contract, or what is agreed upon between the federal entity and the employee.

There is also a “temporary” system, which is work that the nature of its implementation requires a specific period, or is focused on a specific job and ends with the completion of the job.

Flexible timings

The authority further explained that the “flexible working hours” system means “work whose hours or working days change according to the volume of work and the economic and operational variables at the workplace, as the employee is allowed to work at the employer’s premises at variable times according to the circumstances and requirements of the work.”

These flexible working hours are regarded the same as the “full-time” system, but with the flexibility to change the hours of work or working days according to the volume of work and the economic and operational variables.

Converting between systems

FAHR stated that converting an employee’s working hours to the flexible system is done either by the employer or upon the employee’s request. The employer may - based on what is in the interest of the federal entity, and in accordance with the approved human resources procedures - change the employment pattern or contractual agreement during the validity of the contract or upon its expiration.

This changing between systems shall be done a maximum of two times throughout the employee’s service period in the federal government.

Types of work patterns

Article 9 of the Executive Regulations of the Federal Government Human Resources Law has identified nine job types according to which federal government employees are assigned, including: full-time, part-time, temporary work, flexible work, work from the entity’s headquarters, remote work from within the country, remote work from outside the country, intensive work hours (compressed work week), and hybrid work.