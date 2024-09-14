Abu Dhabi: The UAE has successfully mediated the exchange of 206 prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine, it was announced on Saturday.

This exchange marks the eighth successful prisoner swap facilitated by the UAE since the beginning of 2024, bringing the total to 1,994 prisoners who have been returned to their home countries thanks to the UAE-led negotiations.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed gratitude to both countries for their cooperation and responsiveness to the UAE's mediation efforts, which led to the successful prisoner exchange despite the challenging conditions of the ongoing conflict.

This cooperation highlights the trust that both Russia and Ukraine have in the UAE, acknowledging its significant role in supporting diplomatic solutions to the crisis.

The Ministry affirmed the UAE's ongoing commitment to seeking a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine.

It highlighted the country's advocacy for diplomacy, dialogue, and de-escalation while supporting initiatives aimed at alleviating the humanitarian impact of the crisis, including the plight of refugees and prisoners.

According to an AFP report, the Russian troops freed in Saturday's swap were captured during Ukraine's incursion into the Kursk region, which began on 6 August, according to the Russian defence ministry.

There was no immediate confirmation from the Ukrainian side.

"As a result of the negotiation process, 103 Russian servicemen captured in the Kursk region were returned from territory controlled by the Kyiv regime," the Russian defence ministry said.

"In return, 103 Ukrainian army prisoners of war were handed over."

"At present, all Russian servicemen are on the territory of the Republic of Belarus, where they are being provided with the necessary psychological and medical assistance, as well as an opportunity to contact their relatives," the ministry added.

Since the beginning of this year, UAE mediation efforts have successfully facilitated seven prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine.