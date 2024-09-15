Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan commemorated the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) with a with a message of hope and unity on social media.
In his tweet, His Highness prayed for divine mercy on all of humanity and wished for peace and stability around the world.
“On the anniversary of the birth of the Prophet (peace be upon him), we ask God to bestow his mercy on all of humanity and bless the world with peace and stability,” Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed stated.
The Prophet’s Birthday, also known as Mawlid Al Nabi, is celebrated every year on the 12th day of Rabi’ Al Awwal, the third month in the Islamic lunar calendar.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated the UAE people and Arab and Islamic nations on the birthday of Prophet Mohammed (Peace be upon Him).
Sheikh Mohammed took to his X account to extend his congratulations on the glorious occasion.
"We congratulate the Islamic nation on the anniversary of the birth of the best human beings. The light of the earth. The patron saint of the people. God's mercy to the worlds," he said.
"We ask God Almighty to return this occasion to us while we are in good and happiness with the blessing of praying on him and his love and with the following of his guidance and teachings."