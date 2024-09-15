“On the anniversary of the birth of the Prophet (peace be upon him), we ask God to bestow his mercy on all of humanity and bless the world with peace and stability,” Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed stated.

The Prophet’s Birthday, also known as Mawlid Al Nabi, is celebrated every year on the 12th day of Rabi’ Al Awwal, the third month in the Islamic lunar calendar.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated the UAE people and Arab and Islamic nations on the birthday of Prophet Mohammed (Peace be upon Him).

Sheikh Mohammed took to his X account to extend his congratulations on the glorious occasion.

"We congratulate the Islamic nation on the anniversary of the birth of the best human beings. The light of the earth. The patron saint of the people. God's mercy to the worlds," he said.