Sheikh Mohammad and Sheikha Latifa. Image Credit: Courtesy Dubai Media Office

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has appointed Sheikha Latifa Bint Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoun as Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture).

The appointment of Sheikha Latifa marks a new phase of Dubai Culture’s journey towards achieving Sheikh Mohammad’s vision aiming at strengthening Dubai’s position as a global cultural hub.

Sheikha Latifa thanked Sheikh Mohammad for the trust he placed in her to lead Dubai Culture and expressed her great pride in the assignment, describing it as an honour.

She expressed her sincere thanks and profound appreciation to Sheikh Mohammad for the precious trust he put in her by giving her the responsibility of leading the authority and taking it to wider horizons.

Sheikha Latifa said: “The mandate that Sheikh Mohammad honoured me with the presidency of the Dubai Authority is a big responsibility to cement the stature of Dubai and the UAE as a lighthouse and an intellectual and cultural centre not only in the region, but also in the entire world,” Sheikha Latifa said.

Sheikha Latifa was the vice-chair of Dubai Culture since it was founded in 2008. “Sheikh Mohammad’s vision has always been and will remain as a source of inspiration to the authority, as manifested in its various initiatives and projects, and will continue to inspire it to constructively interact more with the local, Arab and international cultural community,” she said.