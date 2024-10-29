Sharing a post on his X account, Sheikh Mohammed wrote: “Twenty-five years ago, we viewed that technology would become the foundation of the economy, media, knowledge, and development. 25 years ago, we launched a transformative project for technology and e-commerce in the region: Dubai Internet City.”

Highlighting the outcomes of such a trailblazing move, Sheikh Mohammed added: “25 years ago, we embarked on our national transformative journey toward a knowledge-based economy. Today, we witness this vision realised, with new generations reaping the benefits from our preparations made 25 years ago for these changes. Nations that foresee and prepare for the future before others are the ones that shape its future.”