Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and the Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has once again penned a special New Year message for employees of the Dubai government.
In line with his practice of acknowledging their contributions to the progress of the emirate in the beginning of the year, Sheikh Hamdan addressed the government employees by describing them as “my devoted Government of Dubai team”.
Conveying his greetings and Happy New Year wishes, he began the message by commemorating the emirate’s achievements under His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
“We mark the beginning of the year by commemorating Dubai’s great achievements led by our leader His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who laid the foundations for a city that not only designs the future, but creates it,” he said.
Sheikh Hamdan thanked the “distinguished team” for their dedication and valued contributions that have helped Dubai become an exemplary regional and global model.
Impacting lives
The Crown Prince also took the opportunity to remind the employees about the opportunities lying ahead and the great ambitions of Dubai that need to be fulfilled.
“We have many opportunities ahead of us and our great ambitions can only be achieved by continuing the teamwork spirit, positively impacting the lives of people in Dubai,” he pointed out.
“I wish you and your loved ones a very happy, healthy and safe New Year,” Sheikh Hamdan added in the message, shared by The Executive Council of Dubai.
On his social media accounts, Sheikh Hamdan had posted a message on New Year’s Eve.
“We wish the leadership and people of our beloved nation a happy and prosperous New Year. May the New Year bring the world greater peace and wellbeing. We look forward to another year of exceptional achievements for Dubai & the UAE.”