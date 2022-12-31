Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Makoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has shared his New Year’s greetings with the UAE and the wider world.
On Twitter, Sheikh Hamdan said: "We wish the leadership and people of our beloved nation a happy and prosperous New Year. May the New Year bring the world greater peace and wellbeing. We look forward to another year of exceptional achievements for Dubai & the UAE."
UAE leaders have shared similar wishes on the occasion.