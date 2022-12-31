Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has shared a special message on New Year’s Eve.
The UAE Vice President took to Twitter to wish everyone a safe, prosperous and peaceful New Year.
“A year has gone, and the UAE has never stopped working... and another year is on the horizon, during which we promise the globe that the best is yet to come,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
“Happy New Year to our country and people! Happy New Year to all Arab and Islamic peoples and all peoples of the world... Hopefully, 2023 will be a year of goodness and peace for everybody.” Sheikh Mohammed said.
The Dubai Ruler shared his New Year’s greetings along with a video summarising the country’s milestones over the past 12 months, including hosting Expo 2020 Dubai, opening the Museum of the Future, which is touted as the most beautiful building in the world.
This is in addition to launching “Rashid Rover” into space—the Arab world’s first mission to the Moon—welcoming more than 22 million tourists post COVID-19, ranking high in 171 global development indicators, providing one billion meals for the poor in one month, among many more.
Spectacular fireworks show
Dubai’s Burj Khalifa is set to dazzle the world with a spectacular firework show. The tallest building in the world is equipped with 828 meters of fireworks, 2500 firing directions, 287 firing positions, 22000 gallons of water in the air, 344 underwater robots, 145000 watts of light power, and 4000 watts of lasers.
The Sheikh Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi will have the largest record-breaking firework display that will last for more than 40 minutes. The festival will also feature a drone show with more than 3000 drones.
The festival will welcome visitors on December 31 from 4pm until 2am the next morning.