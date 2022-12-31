Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan took to Twitter on New Year’s Eve to extend his greetings to the people of the UAE, region and around the globe.
“As we welcome the new year, we reflect with gratitude on how far we have come as a nation and renew our commitment to creating an even brighter future together. We pray that the year ahead brings peace and happiness to the people of the UAE, the region and the world,” the President said in his tweet.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also shared a similar message today.