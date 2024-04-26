Curtin University Dubai is proud to announce the establishment of the Zafar Siddiqi Innovation and Enterprise Scholarship, a fully funded merit-based scholarship disbursed annually to a deserving student at the Dubai campus. This prestigious award is dedicated to honouring the memory and legacy of the late Zafar Siddiqi, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Education Management Services Provider of Curtin University's campus in Dubai - Transnational Academic Group.

Siddiqi's remarkable career spanned over 18 years with KPMG, where he served first as a partner and later as Managing Director of one of its consultancies. Beyond his contributions to the field of accounting, Siddiqi made indelible marks as an entrepreneur in media and education across the Middle East, South Asia, and Africa. His visionary leadership extended to his roles as Chairman and Co-Founder of CNBC Africa, Forbes Africa, Curtin Dubai and Lancaster University Ghana, as well as the Founder of CNBC Arabia, and Chairman and Founder of Samaa TV Pakistan.