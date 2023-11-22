Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, has inaugurated on Wednesday the “7th Joint Exhibition on the Archaeology of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf” hosted at Sharjah Archaeology Museum until Feb. 22, 2024.
Dr Sheikh Sultan explored the exhibition’s displays that highlight the shared history, cultural unity, and the profound relationships among the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and highlight the connections between these countries and the United Arab Emirates with a special emphasis on Sharjah.
Aray of artefacts
The exhibition which is organised by Sharjah Museums Authority in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and Youth, showcases an array of artefacts from six countries including: the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, and Kuwait.
The Ruler of Sharjah reviewed the exhibition’s array of artefacts including hunting instruments, weaponry, ceramic and stone implements, ornamental pieces, seals, personal adornments, and agricultural tools, and listened to a brief about the history of human evolution across the Gulf Cooperation Council nations from ancient times to the present, and about the Arabian Peninsula’s central role in human colony, culture, and trade.
Advancements
He was also briefed about the region’s advancements during the Neolithic Age, 7000 years ago, particularly its interactions with Mesopotamia, leading to the adoption of new practices like the domestication of sheep, goats, and cattle, the use of coloured pottery, and specific burial practices.
During his exhibition tour, His Highness observed the evolution of agriculture in the third millennium BC, noting how it spurred the rise of advanced local civilisations notably Dilmun (encompassing areas of Bahrain, parts of Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait) and Majan (spanning the UAE and Oman) which witnessed the establishment of residential colonies in oases and valleys, the development of handicrafts, and the creation of intricate trade networks that connected these colonies both internally and with regions like Mesopotamia and Sindh, leveraging the area’s strategic position on the trade route.
Ancient Arab kingdoms
His Highness received insights on the formation of ancient Arab kingdoms approximately 3,000 years ago along principal trade routes, which contributed to the development of a distinct Arab identity during a period that was marked by significant advancements in writing, industry, and architecture.
Accompanying the exhibition, Sharjah Archaeology Museum is also hosting a range of inclusive and engaging activities for visitors of all ages and abilities that are designed to complement the themes of the exhibition and offer unique, hands-on experiences.
The opening ceremony was attended by Sheikh Majid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla Chairman of Tourism & Archaeology Department Umm Al Quwain; Sheikh Salem Bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture and Youth, and Aisha Rashid Deemas, Director General of Sharjah Museums Authority as well as a number of senior officials from cultural establishments and museums in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the UAE.