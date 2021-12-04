Sharjah: The first-ever ‘Sharjah Events Festival’ will be held this weekend, from December 10 to 11, at Al Majaz Amphitheatre, featuring folk shows, sports, arts and crafts, competitions, and much more.
Carrying the slogan ‘#See_Sharjah’, the two-day event is free to attend for all members of the public. As many as 25 public and private entities in Sharjah will be participating in the event, to be held from 4pm to 11pm on Friday and 2pm to 10pm on Saturday.
The festival will also feature poetry evenings and children’s workshops, shows and a raffle draw. Those who register for the event on the website of Sharjah Events will be included in the raffle draw and be eligible to win prizes, organisers said.
Sharjah Events is an initiative of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB).
Sharjah 2022 calendar
The first day of the festival will witness the unveiling of Sharjah’s 2022 calendar of events and celebrations. Tariq Saeed Allay, director-general of SGMB, said: “Sharjah’s year-round events and activities fuel the emirate’s journey of comprehensive community development, and embody the vision of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah. Through this first-of-its kind festival, we will unveil Sharjah’s cultural agenda for 2022, and at the same time, offer attendees a variety of family-friendly activities suitable for all segments of the community.”
He added: “The festival also aims to provide networking and collaboration opportunities for participating entities along with a vibrant platform to showcase their work and activities to community. Moreover, they will be able to connect and strengthen their relationships with the public in a fun-filled environment.”