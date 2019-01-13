Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has published a new book to mark 50 years of his service to the nation.
He termed his new book, “Qissati” (My Story), as an “incomplete biography”.
Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid, an iconic leader in the Arab world followed by 9.41 million people on twitter and millions more on LinkedIn, is a prolific poet and writer.
The new book will offer recollections about his upbringing and his philosophy, the challenges he faced — with powerful insights into his mind and what drives him to succeed.
The "incomplete biography" includes 50 stories in his 50 years of serving the nation. On Twitter, the Dubai Ruler has shared some excerpts from “Qissati”.
In 2017, in book Ta’mulat fi Asa’adah Wl Ejabia (Reflections on Happiness and Positivity), Shaikh Mohammad put forward a new vision for administration, development and cultural work based on optimism and positivity, self-confidence and confidence in the Arab people.
In 2013, Shaikh Mohammad’s book “Flashes of Thought”, with chapters on an eclectic range of topics that cover subjects — including management, creativity, risk-taking, ambition, motivation and success — was on the top list of best-selling books.
In 2011, the Dubai Ruler released his second collection of poetry to mark the country's 40th National Day, entitled "40 Poems From the Desert".
In 2009, he released a 68-page collection of translated poetry, titled "Poems from the Desert".
In 2006, he released an autobiography, "My Vision — Challenges in the Race for Excellence".
"Qissati", his latest tome, contains the leader’s musings about his life — including his upbringing, foreign trips, the Union of the UAE, the challenges he faced, how he views success and his dependence on Allah.