A woman flees with her children amid Turkish bombardment on Syria's northeastern town of Ras Al Ain in the Hasakeh province along the Turkish border on October 9, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

The UAE has condemned in the strongest terms the Turkish military aggression against Syria.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday and International Cooperation described it as a dangerous development and a blatant and unacceptable aggression against the sovereignty of a brotherly Arab state in contravention of the rules of international law.

The statement affirmed the UAE’s firm stance and rejection of all that affects the sovereignty of Arab national security and threatens international peace and security, warning of the consequences of this aggression on the unity and territorial integrity of Syria and the political process.

Saudi Arabia also condemned Turkey's actions on Wednesday.