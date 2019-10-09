Cairo: Egypt Wednesday evening condemned as a “blatant aggression” a Turkish incursion into Syria’s north-eastern Syria that initiated earlier in the day.

“This move constitutes an unacceptable aggression on the sovereignty of a sisterly Arab country and exploits the current circumstances there,” the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Egypt added that the world community, mainly the UN Security Council, is responsible for standing firm against the Turkish offensive that Cairo said it condemns in the “strongest terms”.

Egypt also called for holding an emergency Arab League to discuss the Turkish attack and ways to preserve Syria’s territorial integrity.

Egypt’s relations with Turkey have strained over the latter’s overt backing of the now-outlawed Muslim Brotherhood.