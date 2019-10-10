Saturday talks to focus on consequences of Turkish offensive

Syrians flee shelling by Turkish forces in Ras Al Ayn, northeast Syria, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Image Credit: AP

Cairo: The Arab League will hold an emergency meeting Saturday on a Turkish military offensive unleashed earlier Wednesday inside Syria, a source at the organisation has said.

The meeting will be held at the level of foreign ministers in the premises of the Arab League in Cairo, the source added on condition of anonymity.

The gathering comes at Egypt’s request and will discuss the consequences of the Turkish invasion and ways to protect Syria’s territorial integrity, the source said.