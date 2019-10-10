Cairo: The Arab League will hold an emergency meeting Saturday on a Turkish military offensive unleashed earlier Wednesday inside Syria, a source at the organisation has said.
The meeting will be held at the level of foreign ministers in the premises of the Arab League in Cairo, the source added on condition of anonymity.
The gathering comes at Egypt’s request and will discuss the consequences of the Turkish invasion and ways to protect Syria’s territorial integrity, the source said.
Egypt has condemned the Turkish incursion into north-eastern Syria, calling it an “unacceptable, blatant aggression”.