Dubai: Al Jalila Foundation, which leads the giving mission of Dubai Health, announced that Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation has donated Dh15 million to support the development of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital, Dubai’s first integrated, comprehensive cancer hospital.

Set to open in 2026, the hospital honours the legacy of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, paying tribute to his lifetime of service to the nation and extraordinary global philanthropic activities that continue to touch the lives of many around the world. The hospital is being developed with the support of generous donations received from philanthropists, government and non-government organisations, UAE businesses and corporates.

Social responsibility

Engineer Yahya Saeed Lootah, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation, said: “Inspired by our visionary leadership, which has embedded philanthropy into its core humanitarian strategies, the Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation, led by Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation, remains committed to social responsibility, education, and medical research support. We are pleased to contribute towards the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital, aligning our efforts with Al Jalila Foundation to ensure equitable and essential access to cancer care.” The partnership, he added, reflected the core principles of our esteemed founder, Saeed Ahmed Lootah, who championed education, healthcare, and scientific research.

Meaningful impact

Dr Thani Almheiri, CEO of Education & Health at Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation, said: “By joining hands, we aim to make a meaningful impact in the fight against cancer and advancing medical research. Our dedication to medical education and healthcare is deeply rooted in our legacy; Dubai Medical College for Girls, which was established forty years ago as the first institution for medical education for girls in the Gulf region, is now a prominent contributor to the healthcare landscape.”

Dr Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, said: “Donor support is an integral part of our success in developing the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital. We are grateful to Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation, which has committed to helping us support cancer patients and their families. The hospital will bring together cancer expertise and make an invaluable contribution to Dubai’s healthcare sector, putting patient care first.”

“Together, we are one step closer to establishing a Centre of excellence that will transform cancer care in the UAE.” he added.

Cancer Hospital

The 116-bed hospital will occupy 56,000 square meters. It will provide best-in-class outpatient, ambulatory and diagnostic services as well as inpatient and surgical services in a nurturing environment that features personalised patient care.