Abu Dhabi: The National Elections Committee (NEC) has announced the opening of registration for the membership of the Federal National Council’s (FNC) for three days from August 15 to 18.
The committee will announce the preliminary lists of candidates on August 25, followed by receiving objections to nominations for three days until August 28.
The final lists of candidates will be announced on September 2.
On Saturday, NEC announced the lists of the electoral college members from all emirates for the 2023 Federal National Council (FNC) elections.
A total of 398,879 members were registered, marking a 18.1 per cent increase over the 2019 lists that included 337,738 Emirati electors.