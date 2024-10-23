Kazan: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday attended the 16th BRICS Summit, inaugurated by Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, in the Russian city of Kazan.

This marks the UAE’s first participation in the summit as a full member of the BRICS group.

The summit, chaired by Russia this year, is being held under the theme 'Strengthening Multilateralism for Equitable Global Development and Security'. It brings together leaders and heads of government from BRICS countries, as well as representatives from invited nations and various international organisations.

Earlier, Sheikh Mohamed arrived at the Kazan Expo International Exhibition Centre, the venue for the summit. He joined other participating leaders for an official group photo.