Abu Dhabi: By the end of July, the number of Emiratis employed in the private sector had surpassed 113,000, it was revealed on Wednesday.

The update came as Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC), reviewed the key milestones of the Council and the Nafis Programme over the past three years to enhance participation of Emirati citizens in the private sector.

During his meeting with the ETCC team at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mansour was briefed on the latest developments and key initiatives being implemented by ETCC this year. UAE nationals working in the private sector now number over 113,000. Those who joined the private sector since the launch of Nafis Programme and are still working until the end of July reached 81,000.

The ETCC team also reviewed the financial and economic impact of the Nafis Programme and the paradigm shift it has brought about in changing concepts regarding citizens’ work in the private sector. Sheikh Mansour commended the efforts of the ETCC over the previous period, the results it has achieved and the qualitative initiatives it has carried out to support and empower Emirati cadres in the private sector.

He appreciated the cooperation between the ETCC and its partners from the government and private sectors, whose collaboration and commitment have had a significant impact on the Emiratisation drive in the country. Sheikh Mansour noted the importance of intensifying efforts to increase citizens’ working opportunities in the private sector work system.

Ghanam Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General, ETCC, valued the support of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the diligent follow-up by His Highness Sheikh Mansour to achieve the Council’s goals and aspirations. He stressed that the Council seeks to implement the directives of the wise leadership by qualifying, training and employing citizens in the private sector.