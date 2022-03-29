Dubai: People of determination can now avail services at Dubai Police stations without leaving their vehicles.
Dubai Police has an updated version of the smart device called ‘Labbeh’ (Arabic word meaning ‘here for you’) for the elderly and people of determination to communicate with customer happiness officers via video chat using an intercom device without stepping outside their vehicles.
Mahmoud Saeed Jahlan from the Logistic Support Department in Dubai Police told Gulf News that the device is currently available at a designated parking lot at three police stations: Al Barsha, Al Muraqabat and Jebel Ali.
How it works
“The customer drives near the device and ask for any police service or help. He or she can push the button and speak with the officer. If the customer is deaf, then an officer will be on the screen to speak with sign language,” said Jahlan.
Dubai Police said the service is in line with the national policy to empower people of determination.
“Dubai Police will have this device in all police stations in the future. If a customer needs to go inside the station, then a special customer service employee will go to his car with a tablet and assist him or her.”
Customers usually use the device for services such as cheque cases and paying traffic fines.
Dubai Police displayed the device at its platform at the recent World Police Summit held at Expo 2020 Dubai.