Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Airports is celebrating the UAE’s 47th National Day with a list of activities, entertainment, and national symbols that foster the sense of patriotism. The celebrations take place across Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) premises, which will be buzzing with festivities on December 2, the UAE National Day.
The airport will be decked up in national decorations and national music will be played to welcome passengers in celebration. UAE flags and pins will be distributed to passengers across arrival and departure terminals, as a sign of pride and nationalism.
Passengers will also be greeted with coffee and treats, and have chances to win symbolic gifts. Abu Dhabi International Airport will be celebrating the occasion with passengers by rolling out 47 activities throughout the terminals over 47 hours. Such activities will include 47 gifts found on the luggage belt to be given to travellers randomly.