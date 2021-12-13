Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed (right) and Naftali Bennett, Prime Minister of Israel Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Monday received Naftali Bennett, Prime Minister of Israel, who is currently visiting the UAE.

At the outset of the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Bennett, expressing hope that the Israeli Prime Minister’s visit, which is the premier’s first visit to the country, would contribute to further cooperation for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries and the peoples of the region, reported Emirates News Agency WAM.

Sheikh Mohamed and the Prime Minister of Israel reviewed bilateral cooperation and means to further develop them in various investment, economic, trade and development areas, especially the agriculture, food security, renewable energy, advanced technology, health and other vital sectors under the framework of the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement that the two countries signed last year.

Importance of Expo 2020 Dubai

The meeting also touched upon the importance of Expo 2020 Dubai, especially for countries in the Middle East to take advantage of the opportunities and the latest sustainability solutions and innovations offered by the participating countries.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed highlighted that the UAE’s foreign relations are based on firm principles of mutual respect, cooperation and upholding the values of coexistence and peace, noting that this is the best way to achieve the aspirations of peoples, expressing his hope that stability will prevail in the Middle East.

He said that the Middle East is a land of peace and a cradle of heavenly religions that shone over the whole world with the call of goodness and love.

For his part, the Israeli Prime Minister expressed his pleasure at his first visit to the UAE and his meeting with Sheikh Mohamed, commending the level of cooperation between the two countries and the steps they are taking based on the Abraham Accords signed by the two sides.

Concluding the meeting, the two sides highlighted the keenness to boost bilateral cooperation and joint action in an endeavour to enhance mutual interests and contribute to the consolidation of stability, security and development in the region. They also shed light on the importance of broadening qualitative partnerships in the investment and economic fields that serve the priorities of sustainable development in the two countries and the wider region.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, receiving Naftali Bennett, Prime Minister of Israel, in Abu Dhabi Image Credit: WAM

Attendees of the meeting