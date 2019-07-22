Abu Dhabi Crown Prince tweeted photos of his arrival at the Great Hall on Monday

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, is currently in China on a state visit. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The government of China rolled out the red carpet on Monday for the state visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Image Credit: Supplied

Accompanied with a UAE delegation, Sheikh Mohammed was welcomed by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing as a procession of soldiers and military officers walked past.

Young school children stood near the red carpet as they anxiously awaited the two leaders to pass by, as they waived the UAE and Chinese flag in unison.

Chinese children greeted Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed on Monday the Great Hall of the People. Image Credit: Supplied

The Great Hall of the People lies to the west of Tian'anmen Square and is the main venue for political occasions and purposes, such as hosting the National People's Congress and where state leaders hold diplomatic meetings.

The photos were shared on Sheikh Mohammed’s official Twitter account, which were accompanied in captions in English and Chinese.

Sheikh Mohammed touched down in Beijing on Sunday as part of a state visit that will undoubtedly boost economic cooperation between the two countries.

A number of delegates, including UAE ministers and officials, accompanied Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed on his state visit to China. Image Credit: Supplied

Amongst the UAE delegation was Lt Gen Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Hamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Sheikh Mohammad bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports.

Delegates also included the Minister of Economy, Sultan Al Mansouri, Minister of Energy and Industry, Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, Noura Al Kaabi, and the Ambassador of the UAE to China, Dr. Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri.