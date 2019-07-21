An Emirati troupe performed a traditional dance on the Great Wall of China ahead of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed's state visit this week. Image Credit: Screengrab

Dubai: One of the great Wonders of the World wooed local visitors with a group of special guests from the UAE.

The Great Wall of China hosted an Emirati troupe who performed the traditional Al Ayala 'stick dance', much to the delight of Chinese visitors and tourists who were caught by surprise with the unannounced performance.

The Great Wall of China, one of the greatest wonders of the world, was listed as a World Heritage by UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation) in 1987. The longest wall of the world is 21,196.18 km long and over the years, has lost around 30 per cent due to erosion.

Mobile phones were quickly pulled out of people’s pockets to capture and record the Emirati men chanting away in the colloquial Emirati dialect, as they swayed their sticks to and fro in their kandoras.

The dance troupe made their special guest appearance to celebrate the upcoming state visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Sheikh Mohammed is due to visit China this week at a time when the trade and economic relations between the two countries are booming.